‘We could see the missiles coming’: A captain’s call that ended 2 weeks of fear

MT Shivalik, owned by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), had begun loading LPG in Qatar on February 26, as it had done many times before. But two days later, as it prepared to sail, the US and Israel struck Iran.

Written by: Sunanda Mehta
5 min readPuneMar 19, 2026 04:45 AM IST
Strait of Hormuz India, Indian LPG tanker, SMT Shivalik, hivalik VLGC, Nanda Devi tanker, Shipping Corporation of India, India energy imports, West Asia maritime conflict, LPG supply India, crude oil imports India, LNG imports India, India energy security, Modi Iran talks, Persian Gulf tanker transit, maritime chokepoint news, Ras Laffan Qatar shipmentsLPG carrier vessel Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, arrives at the Mundra Port (ANI)
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It was close to 2 am on March 14 when MT Shivalik sailed past the final stretch of the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz and entered the safer waters of the Gulf of Oman. Captain Sukhmeet Singh (39) looked at the Chief Officer and Second Officer on the navigation bridge, and said, “We are out of danger now — tell everyone and tell them to inform their families too.”

The two officers shook hands with their captain, said, “Thank you, sir,” and, overwhelmed, stepped forward to hug him.

Within minutes, the Chief Engineer joined them on the top deck. Together, the senior officers of MT Shivalik paused to take in the moment they had visualised repeatedly over the previous two weeks while anchored near Dubai — as the conflict in West Asia escalated rapidly after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Also Read | 2 LPG tankers on way to Gujarat ports, 22 vessels still stuck; Indian Navy deploys warships to escort them if needed

“For two weeks, we were sitting on board a fully loaded tanker in the midst of the war zone. It was not easy,” Sukhmeet told The Indian Express, recalling those tense days.

After the officers dispersed, Singh took out his phone and hit speed dial. His father Gurmeet Singh, mother Sukhwinder and wife Sandeep Kaur had been anxiously waiting for the call in Punjab’s Adampur. None of them had slept that night.

When Gurmeet (69) heard his son’s voice and the news, all the pent-up tension dissolved into tears. Sukhwinder and Sandeep immediately understood — MT Shivalik had cleared the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 27 lives to safety.

Also Read | ‘We will soon get the Strait of Hormuz open’: Trump urges China, UK and other nations to send warships amid rising oil prices

Through those dark days, Sukhmeet said, his family had only his brief daily calls to rely on. “I am okay. All is fine,” he would say. Recalling that phone call, his father Gurmeet, a former Indian Navy and Merchant Navy seafarer, told The Indian Express: “It was the first time since February 28 that we smiled and laughed, even talked properly to each other.”

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MT Shivalik, owned by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), had begun loading LPG in Qatar on February 26, as it had done many times before. But two days later, as it prepared to sail, the US and Israel struck Iran.

The vessel was first asked to move to Ras Laffan port and then to Mina Saqr in Ras al Khaimah, UAE. Even there, safety was uncertain as Dubai came under missile and drone attacks.

“We could see missiles coming from Iran and hear explosions every day. And here we were, fully loaded with LPG, in the middle of it all. Obviously, the crew was worried and would come to speak to me often. We knew there was only one way out — to sail,” Sukhmeet said.

“I would pep up the men by telling them how closely the company and the Indian Government were monitoring their safety and doing everything possible to ensure we could leave the strife-torn waters as soon as possible,” he said.

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Must Read | Will try our best: Iran envoy on safe passage for India-bound fuel ships

Back home, Gurmeet said his son took care to avoid causing worry, especially for his 11-year-old daughter. “He would usually just say everything is okay. But once, when I pressed him, he admitted the sky would often be lit up with missiles…,” he said.

“I told him that nothing was more important than keeping the crew’s morale high. He said he was meeting them three to four times a day and talking to them. He was also full of praise for the Government and the company for their constant support and encouragement,” Gurmeet said.

On March 13, the orders finally came for MT Shivalik to sail through the Strait of Hormuz: a 10-hour passage out of troubled waters.

“As mariners, you often face challenges at sea, but this was different. What helped most was the support from everyone on shore and my crew on board — both deck and engine teams. They were wonderful. Despite the anxiety, they showed remarkable resilience and team spirit,” Sukhmeet said.

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According to Captain Alok Mishra, CEO of Mundra Port, the tanker is expected to remain there for a few more days until it completes discharging its cargo.

Explained | War in West Asia spotlights a growing risk for Indian seafarers: Abandonment

While some crew members who have completed their contracts have applied for sign-off, Sukhmeet, who joined the vessel in December 2025, plans to continue “for some more time” and is “waiting for the next loading point”.

Following MT Shivalik, SCI’s Nanda Devi reached Kandla through the Strait of Hormuz on March 17, while Great Eastern Shipping Company’s crude oil tanker Jag Laadki arrived at Mundra on Wednesday. All were given safe passage by Iran and later escorted by the Indian Navy.

It has been reported that at least 22-24 Indian-flagged ships, including tankers, are currently operating or waiting west of the Strait of Hormuz, with around 600 crew members on board.

Sunanda Mehta
Sunanda Mehta

Sunanda Mehta is the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Pune. She is a distinguished journalist, columnist, and author with over three decades of experience in the media industry. Educational background: A merit-lister in her 12 th in CBSE (5th rank in Humanities) Sunanda stood first in History in the Board for which she was awarded the Dr Tarachand Gold Medal. She is a triple-graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (History Honours) from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, Bachelor of Education, Delhi University (on scholarship) and Bachelor of Communication and Journalism, University of Pune. Professional Background Role: As Resident Editor, she oversees the Pune edition of The Indian Express, managing local news coverage, investigative features, and editorial direction for the city. Author: She is an accomplished author, known for her biographies. Her notable books include: The Extraordinary Life and Death of Sunanda Pushkar published by Pan Macmillan (2019). The book was long-listed for the Atta Galatta award for nonfiction and Auther award for best debut author. Majestic Musings - Translation of poems from 100 year old Badshaian from Punjabi to English (2023) Behind the Big Screen- the untold stories of child actors published by Bloomsbury India (2024) Focus Areas: While Sunanda has reported on various subjects from civic to political to investigative and crime, her forte remains long-form human-interest stories, heritage and gender issues. Core Column: "Against All Odds" Sunanda curates and writes a signature series titled "Against All Odds," which profiles individuals who have overcome significant personal, medical, or professional challenges. Recent notable articles (2025) The Story of Dr. Harinder Dhaliwal (July 2025): A Pune AFMC topper who became a neurologist in Canada despite becoming paraplegic. Jayoo Patwardhan’s Cancer Journey (Jan 2025): How the National Film Award-winning designer defeated cancer. Partha Iyengar’s Emergency mid-air (Aug 2025): The story of how Gartner’s India head survived a massive heart attack during a long-haul flight. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage continues to explore deep personal narratives and Pune’s socio-environmental landscape: 1. Personal Narratives & Closure "'I grieved for him 10 years after his murder, found closure to unsolved case'" (Dec 14, 2025): A poignant feature on Vineet Alurkar, son of the late Pune music legend Suresh Alurkar, and how digitizing his father’s collection helped him heal. "A 40-day journey home: how Christopher Benninger's partner gave him the gift of memories" (Nov 23, 2025): A moving tribute to the late acclaimed architect Christopher Benninger and his final trip to the US. "'After 38 years I finally met my biological mother'" (Sept 28, 2025): Chronicling the journey of an adopted daughter from Zurich searching for her roots in Pune. 2. Civic & Heritage "'Vetal Tekdi belongs to common citizens'" (Oct 20, 2025): An interview with environmental activist Dr. Sushma Date on the community-led protection of Pune’s vital green lungs. "'Military village' Apshinge recalls living through war days" (Aug 12, 2025): A report from a village in Maharashtra where nearly every household has a member in the armed forces, focusing on their legacy and current anxieties. 3. High-Profile Commentary & Investigations "Malegaon blast acquittals: 'I was expecting this verdict'" (July 31, 2025): An interview with former special public prosecutor Rohini Salian following the controversial acquittals. "Grounded, license cancelled... she decided to soar higher" (March 30, 2025): The story of Dr. Harpreet A De Singh, Air India’s first woman pilot from 1988, and her transition to leadership and meditation. Signature Style Sunanda Mehta is known for her empathetic storytelling. Unlike standard news reporting, her features often read like narrative non-fiction, focusing on the psychological and emotional resilience of her subjects. One of her articles in The Indian Express titled 'The Quality of Mercy' was converted into a film Rubaru Roshini produced by actor Aamir Khan. She is a strong advocate for Pune's heritage and environment, frequently using her platform to amplify citizen-led movements. X (Twitter): @sunandamehta and @ExpressPune ... Read More

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