We consider infra as driving force of economy: PM

To make India a developed nation by 2047, infrastructure development needs to move in “top gear”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar, the Prime Minister said that infrastructure development, which is the driving force of the economy, will make India a developed nation by 2047.

“Infrastructure development is the driving force of the country’s economy…Now we have to improve our speed and move in top gear,” he said.

Modi recalled large connectivity projects undertaken by successive rulers, like Chandragupta Maurya, Ashoka, Sher Shah, the Cholas in the South, and even the British, and said that development of highway routes have always been part of development of the country.

The subject of the webinar was “Infrastructure and Investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan”. The PM is holding a series of webinar to delve upon various aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

The Prime Minister said India’s capital expenditure has increased five times compared to 2013-14 and the government is moving with a target of investing Rs 110 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

“Infrastructure has always been important in the development of any country. Those who study the history related to infrastructure know this very well,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi further said that for decades a thinking dominated in India that poverty is a virtue and as a result earlier governments faced difficulty in investing in the country’s infrastructure.

“Our government has not only pulled the country out of this thinking, but it is also making record investments on modern infrastructure,” he said.

As a result, he said, average annual construction of national highways has nearly doubled since 2014, and electrification of railway lines has increased to 4,000 route kilometers from 600 route kilometers. He also highlighted that the number of airports has increased to around 150 from 74 in 2014.

Advertisement

Modi said PM Gati Shakti Master Plan is a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development and added “Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics”.

Modi said a strong social infrastructure will lead to more talented and skilled youth.