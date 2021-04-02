scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
We condemn any use of violence: MEA on situation in Myanmar

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said India has urged for the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts to resolve the current situation, including through the efforts of 10-nation ASEAN.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2021 6:49:07 pm
Myanmar, Myanmar military coup, Myanmar coup, Myanmar protests, India on Myanmar violence, Indian ExpressArmed riot policemen charge after firing teargas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo)

As Myanmar’s military continued crackdown on civilians protesting against the February 1 coup, India on Friday condemned any use of violence and said it stood for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” he said.

To a question on whether India will allow people from Myanmar to cross over to the Indian side along the Indo-Myanmar border, Bagchi said it is being dealt with as per law as well as on humanitarian considerations.

“As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations,” Bagchi said.

Myanmar has been rocked by massive protests since the military seized power in the coup on February 1.

According to reports, hundreds of people, including children, were killed in the crackdown by Myanmarese authorities. Leader of National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi is among the key people detained by the military following the coup.

“We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN,” Bagchi said.

“We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role,” he said.

As the situation deteriorated in Myanmar, thousands of people fled to Thailand.

