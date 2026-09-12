We can revive relations together, says Pezeshkian after meeting Modi

IN A signal to the world, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, said India and Iran can “revive the relations together”, and the talks will pave the way for further cooperation in trade, economy, technology, among other areas.

This is Pezeshkian’s first visit to India as Iran’s President. The last Iranian President to visit India was Hassan Rouhani in February 2018. Pezeshkian, who is visiting India for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13, used the opportunity to signal that Iran is not isolated.

After the bilateral talks, he spoke at an event organised to meet religious leaders and businesses. “I have to appreciate the government of India and the Prime Minister for his very nice hospitality. We have had very nice talks with each other. And I hope that these talks and relations will pave the way for further cooperation and sympathy in developing culture, technology, trade, science, economy, and other areas. Actually, we can revive them together,” he said.

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Giving a hard-hitting message to the US, the Iranian President said, “Today, Iran has been able to successfully stand against Israel and the United States at the same time; they want to bully us, and we do not want to be bullied. We never kneel down before them. If they push us, we push back. They claim that they are advocates of human rights. In truth, they are the devils who are the true terrorists, because they killed 168 schoolchildren in one instant, thanks to their modern technologies.”

“You (the US) call us terrorists? What about you, who kill human beings, bomb scientists, and attack schools and hospitals? If you are man enough, just fight the soldiers, the military people. Why do you target infrastructure and people’s livelihoods?… The people of Iran will not surrender. We believe in human values, and we believe that all who live — all humanity — enjoy equal rights,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s visit is significant as Iran has been fighting a war with the US and Israel since February 28 this year. In the last six months, Iran has survived the war, but has suffered damage in the process.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers.”

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Modi and Pezeshkian had met 10 days ago, on August 31, for the first time since the war in West Asia began, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit. The two leaders have had at least two telephone conversations in the last six months.

At that SCO meet, Modi had expressed “concern at the escalation of tensions” in the region and reiterated that all issues must be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

Pezeshkian had, in turn, asked Modi to “use India’s extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement”. He had cited India’s “important position and capacities” in the region and the world, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

Modi had reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region and had called for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, so that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, are not harmed. Delhi has been concerned about the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to MEA, “The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances. He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South. He also thanked President Pezeshkian for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum. Prime Minister appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including BRICS.”

Pezeshkian also framed his visit in the context of BRICS. “One of the fundamental objectives behind the creation of BRICS has been to counter unilateralism, and this year’s theme has been chosen in line with that objective,” Pezeshkian said before departing for Delhi on Friday.

He described the summit as “an important opportunity to expand economic, trade, industrial and scientific cooperation among member states, and strengthen multilateralism in the international system”.