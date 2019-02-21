We can feel your grief, lost our father in similar way: Priyanka, Rahul to kin of slain CRPF men

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday visited the families of CRPF personnel from Shamli who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama on February 14.

“We can very well feel your grief at this moment as we too lost our father (Rajiv Gandhi) in similar circumstances (in 1991). We want to sit with you at this moment of utmost grief. No power on earth can disintegrate or frighten our country. This is the message from Hindustan,” they told the family members of Pradeep Kumar Yadav (38) and Amit Kumar (22).

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar and the party’s in charge of western UP, Jyotriaditya Scindia, accompanied Rahul and Priyanka. The leaders’ convoy of seven vehicles first went to Raghunath Temple where the family members had assembled to pay tribute to Amit Kumar. They later went to Benat village to meet Pradeep Kumar’s family.

Congress President @RahulGandhi and General Secretary In charge UP East Smt. @priyankagandhi attend the prayer meeting of martyr Amit Kumar Kori and share their grief with the family,” the party said in a tweet. “Rahul and Priyankaji told me that ‘your son has laid down his life for the country and now the whole country is with your family’,” said Sohan Pal, Amit’s father.

The Congress president said India is a country of bravehearts and no power in the world can push it backward. “From the bottom of our heart and on behalf of the country, I thank you, your son and the entire family… This is one country. This is a country for everyone (of us) and this is a country of love and brotherhood. This is the message of India,” Rahul said.

हमारे शहीदों का शौर्य, शब्दों में बयान नहीं किया जा सकता| पुलवामा हमले में देश के लिए शहीद हुए अमित कुमार जी और प्रदीप कुमार जी को आज मैंने उनके घर जा श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की| हमारे शहीदों का बलिदान, देश हमेशा याद रखेगा| भारत के सभी रक्षकों को सलाम| जय हिंद| pic.twitter.com/JvN0YLMRQ6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana also attended the prayer meeting. “The Kudana road in Shamli will be named after Amit, and his statue would be installed to inspire younger generation,” he told PTI.

At Pradeep’s residence, Rahul and Priyanka spent time with his elder son Siddarth, an intermediate student. The leaders also stopped by a local dhaba on the Delhi-Haridwar highway for breakfast and tea where they interacted with people. Priyanka was seen talking to women and children, offering them sweets and snacks.

The owner of Shiv Shakti Dhaba remembered that Rahul had visited his shop earlier also. “You stayed at my restaurant while on way to Muzzafarnagar following riots in 2013,” he told Rahul. “You remember that still,” asked Rahul. A 5.25-minute video of the interaction was released on Facebook.

Among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack in Pulwama, 12 hailed from Uttar Pradesh, including two from Shamli. With PTI