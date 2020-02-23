We believe in Constitution, RSS believes in Manusmriti, says Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addresses a rally in Nagpur on Saturday. (Express photo) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addresses a rally in Nagpur on Saturday. (Express photo)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday said the RSS believes in “Manusmriti” and that “Manuwad” will end only with a ban on the RSS.

After Nagpur police had refused permission for the rally, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had given permission for it on the condition that the workers’ meet should not be turned into a “political” event.

Addressing a sizeable crowd comprising largely of Muslims on CP and Berar Ground, right in front of RSS’s Smruti Mandir, he said, “Nagpur police rightly said it’s a clash between two ideologies. We believe in the Constitution and the RSS believes in ‘Manusmriti’. ‘Manuwad’ will end only with a ban on the RSS.”

The meet had become controversial after Nagpur police refused permission to hold it near RSS premises as “the two organisations (Bhim Army and RSS) held ideologies that were diverse and contrary to each other and hence there was a possibility of a law and order situation”.

The high court rejected the police claim and granted permission with certain conditions: curtailing the rally from eight hours to three hours and restraining the Bhim Army from using the occasion for political purpose and making inflammatory speeches.

Azad also challenged the RSS to enter the electoral fray. “Nobody can stop me from holding a rally… I will go anywhere I want. We live in a democracy. The BJP is run by the RSS. I challenge (Mohan) Bhagwat to come and fight elections. Don’t fire from others’ shoulders. It will become clear if ‘Manusmriti’ will reign or the Constitution.”

“CAA and NRC are part of an agenda to harass Dalits, OBCs and minorities… Article 19 of the Constitution empowers citizens to protest against unacceptable government decisions. You fire at us, you lathicharge us. We will not budge and sacrifice our lives for our rights. But I warn the BJP that the government will change and when it will, everything has to be accounted for… Tomorrow the government of bahujans will come. (You) won’t be spared.”

“NRC and CAA are RSS’s agenda. The state government should declare that it is against it. Else, there will be agitation even against it on the streets.”

Azad alleged the RSS wants to “end reservation through backdoor”. “That’s why the RSS calls for debate on the issue. I say let’s first have our full share. Our people haven’t yet occupied big positions. Our prime minister is yet to come. We will give you reservation,” he said, calling for reservation based on share in population.

Azad said his organisation has called a Bharat Bandh on Sunday. “Our patience is wearing thin. We will now pour out in the streets. No one will go to detention centres.”

Asked if Chandrashekhar Azad’s speech was in consonance with the SC directive on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Ravindra Kadam said, “Broadly he doesn’t appear to have violated the undertaking given to court. But we will have to see the fineprint… Only after that something could be said with finality.”

