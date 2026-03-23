‘We are orphans’: BJP legislator hits out at party’s govt in Madhya Pradesh over ‘neglect’

The BJP legislator staged a dharna against his own government along with supporters, before eventually calling off the protest (Photo Credit: Facebook/Ambrish Sharma Guddu - politician)

Madhya Pradesh’s ruling BJP saw internal dissent play out in public on Monday, with Lahar MLA Ambrish Sharma taking aim at the government, accusing officials of inaction, bias and of ignoring both him and his constituency.

The BJP legislator staged a dharna against his own government along with supporters, before eventually calling off the protest. Party sources indicated that the organisation has taken note of the development, and that it may be reviewed at the state level.

The incident reflects a broader pattern of discontent among some BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, who have in recent months publicly flagged concerns over bureaucratic functioning and lack of responsiveness. However, Sharma’s pointed remarks against both officials and the system, coupled with his strong language, mark a significant escalation.