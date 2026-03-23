‘We are orphans’: BJP legislator hits out at party’s govt in Madhya Pradesh over ‘neglect’

There has been discontent among some BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, who have in recent months publicly flagged concerns over bureaucratic functioning and lack of responsiveness

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 06:54 PM IST
The BJP legislator staged a dharna against his own government along with supporters, before eventually calling off the protest.The BJP legislator staged a dharna against his own government along with supporters, before eventually calling off the protest (Photo Credit: Facebook/Ambrish Sharma Guddu - politician)
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Madhya Pradesh’s ruling BJP saw internal dissent play out in public on Monday, with Lahar MLA Ambrish Sharma taking aim at the government, accusing officials of inaction, bias and of ignoring both him and his constituency.

The BJP legislator staged a dharna against his own government along with supporters, before eventually calling off the protest. Party sources indicated that the organisation has taken note of the development, and that it may be reviewed at the state level.

The incident reflects a broader pattern of discontent among some BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, who have in recent months publicly flagged concerns over bureaucratic functioning and lack of responsiveness. However, Sharma’s pointed remarks against both officials and the system, coupled with his strong language, mark a significant escalation.

Speaking at a public gathering and later during a protest, Sharma expressed deep frustration with what he described as continued neglect of the Lahar region. “Our own Chief Minister and our party should not treat us like the people of the 230 constituencies. Both the people of the Lahar region and the MLA feel helpless and neglected,” he said.

Going further, he expressed a sense of abandonment among both voters and their representative. “The people and the MLA are now orphans. Both of them are before god and the party. The divide that has been seen in other constituencies can’t happen in Lahar. I request that the Lahar constituency not be subjected to injustice. We are soldiers of the party. We won’t tolerate injustice,” Sharma said.

The MLA’s anger was primarily directed at local officials, whom he accused of failing to act against illegal encroachments and irregularities despite repeated complaints. He alleged that influential individuals were being shielded while action was either delayed or avoided altogether. He also raised concerns about the alleged obstruction faced by Dalit communities and alleged that administrative apathy had allowed such issues to persist.

Escalating his attack, Sharma issued a controversial warning to officials, saying, “The officials should not mistake our patience for weakness. I am a cultured MLA of a cultured party… Tum log toh ek phook ke bhi nai ho, phookenge toh Pakistan mein jaake giroge (You people aren’t even worth a single puff — if I blow, you’ll end up flying all the way to Pakistan).”

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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