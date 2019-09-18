We are not terrorists, this is not in India’s interest: CPM’s Tarigami

In first comments since his detention and subsequent shifting to Delhi on the Supreme Court’s directions, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Union government and accused it of having “humiliated” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Making an emotional appeal, the former CPI(M) MLA said that the people of Kashmir are not asking for “heaven” and just want a chance to march together with India. “We also want to live….we also should get a chance to live,” he said.

He said the government’s actions have provided fodder to “forces who want to encourge violence in Kashmir”.

Tarigami said whatever is happening in Kashmir is not in India’s interest. “We, (Omar) Abdullah and the others are not terrorists,” he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who by Tarigami’s side at the media conference, said the J&K leader will file a writ petition in Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganisation of the state.

Tarigami asked the people to listen to the “version” of Kashmiris as well. “You have heard only one version (of government)…a Kashmiri, a Hindustani is saying this: please listen to us too. We don’t want to be killed or destroyed,” he said. “We are only saying that take us along as well. An average Kashmiri is not asking for the stars or the heaven. Just give us the chance to march together with you.”

On the government’s claim that Kashmir has been peaceful and not a single bullet has been fired, Tarigami said bullets are not fired even in jails, but “a jail is still a jail”.

Tarigami and Yechury also slammed detention of Lok Sabha MP and NC leader Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.