We are committed to PM Modi, he is our leader: Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo) Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo)

Amid speculation about a rift in the NDA in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said that they are committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are committed to the Prime Minister. He is our leader,” Paswan said, while praising Modi for ensuring free foodgrains for 81 crore beneficiaries of National Food Security Act under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package.

Addressing the media via video conference, Paswan said, “I want to thank the Prime Minister, who has ensured direct benefits for the poor… He is committed to the welfare of the poor.”

Paswan said Modi started the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for the poor and needy, so that no one sleeps hungry during the pandemic.

Paswan said the party functions according to the decisions taken by its parliamentary board and national president. When asked how long the LJP would stay in the NDA, Paswan did not give a specific answer.

In reply to a separate question, he said, “Chirag (Paswan) is the national president of the LJP and whatever decision he takes, we will follow that. Let him decide what to do.”

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that there was no rift within the NDA in Bihar, and alleged that the RJD and Congress were spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, the LJP’s Bihar parliamentary board met in Delhi on Thursday. It discussed issues related to the Bihar Assembly polls, Covid-19 outbreak, floods and livelihood for returning migrants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.