We are capable of dealing Pakistan a bigger blow, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Pakistan of conspiring to commit another 26/11-style attack in India, warning the neighbouring nation that the Indian Navy is now more capable than ever of striking back.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the submarine INS Khanderi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Singh said, “Our Navy is not a threat to any peace-loving nation. The truth is that the Indian Navy wants to build confidence and trust in smaller nations in the Indian Ocean. But some powers are conspiring to launch an attack like the 26/11 attack in Mumbai in our coastal areas. But their intentions and actions will never succeed.

“Pakistan should understand that today, with additions like INS Khanderi, the strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity, we are capable of dealing it a much bigger blow,” he said.

Singh claimed US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the potential of the Indian government. “The visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. The whole world watched as he was welcomed by top American leaders in a packed stadium. While on one hand we have taken progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir and are receiving global support, Pakistan’s Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has been running from door to door and creating content for cartoon makers,” he said.

The INS Khanderi is the second of six Scorpene-Class submarines which the Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL) is contracted to build. Construction of the INS Khanderi began in 2009. After completion, she underwent successful sea trials starting 2017, and successfully fired all its weapons.

Singh said it was a matter of pride for India to be among the select countries that build their own submarines. “The constitution of Khanderi not only benefits the ship-building industry but also helps evolve a positive culture of stringent quality control and complex engineering,” Singh said.