Waze, Shinde attended meet that plotted Hiran killing: NIA

The NIA on Tuesday told a special court that Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze and dismissed constable Vinayak Shinde attended the meeting where a conspiracy was hatched to “eliminate” Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, who was using the vehicle allegedly used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter near the residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25, was found dead at a creek in Kalwa on March 5.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, appearing for the NIA, told the court that they had recorded the statement of a witness who has said that Waze and Shinde were present at the meeting. “One phone was handed over to Waze by the witness. This phone was used to contact the conspirators who eliminated Mansukh Hiran…” the prosecutor told the court.

NIA on Tuesday sought further custody of Shinde and alleged bookie Naresh Gaur, both of whom were arrested by Maharashtra ATS on March 20 for Hiran’s murder. Their custody was handed over to the NIA by the ATS on March 24 after the central agency took over the probe.