Two warnings, zero action: Why Wayanad tunnel tragedy is a ‘man-made disaster’

Between June 20 and 25, the Kerala government administration issued two warnings to the contractor of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project, Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon, stating that soil piled up from tunnelling should be removed from the site.

First, the district collector of Wayanad Meghashree D R, on June 20, wrote a letter stating that work at the twin tunnel project near Meenakshi area of Kerala’s Wayanad district should stop temporarily, until the soil is removed.

“The order was not considered, and the construction company went ahead with the tunnelling work,” Kerala’s environment minister Sunny Joseph had told The Indian Express hours after the tragedy, which killed three and left several others injured. Five people are missing. “This is a man-made disaster because the warning was ignored. We are seriously looking into the lapses that put lives in danger.”