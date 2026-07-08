Two warnings, zero action: Why Wayanad tunnel tragedy is a ‘man-made disaster’

Between June 20 and 25, Kerala government administration issued two warnings to contractor, records show.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
4 min readJul 8, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Rescue operations continue at Meppadi, Wayanad in Kerala. (Photo: PRD, Kerala)Rescue operations continue at Meppadi, Wayanad in Kerala. (Photo: PRD, Kerala)
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Between June 20 and 25, the Kerala government administration issued two warnings to the contractor of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project, Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon, stating that soil piled up from tunnelling should be removed from the site.

First, the district collector of Wayanad Meghashree D R, on June 20, wrote a letter stating that work at the twin tunnel project near Meenakshi area of Kerala’s Wayanad district should stop temporarily, until the soil is removed.

“The order was not considered, and the construction company went ahead with the tunnelling work,” Kerala’s environment minister Sunny Joseph had told The Indian Express hours after the tragedy, which killed three and left several others injured. Five people are missing. “This is a man-made disaster because the warning was ignored. We are seriously looking into the lapses that put lives in danger.”

On June 25, a high-level delegation led by the Public Works Department inspected the tunnel project site along with officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and the Konkan Railway Corporation, which is the executing agency for the tunnel project. PWD told Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to reduce the height of the pile on the same day, the minutes of the meeting released by the PWD after the disaster show.

The pile posed a risk of soil piping and slope instability, according to minutes of the meeting released by the PWD. The retaining wall and tarpaulin covering built by the contractor were not considered adequate protection against water seepage, the minutes reveal. Dilip Buildcon was asked to stop work at the site on June 27.

Also Read | 3 dead, 7 missing in Wayanad twin-tunnel landslide in Kerala

A PWD official told the Indian Express, “The district administration had identified land near the construction site for the soil to be moved there. There were two standing instructions in this regard.” The project had generated one lakh cubic meters of soil, the PWD had found. The soil was not removed because the corporation had not found “suitable land to keep it”, sources close to KRCL claimed. The KRCL did not respond to requests from The Indian Express seeking a response.

Meanwhile, the contractor of the project, Dilip Buildcon, said what happened in Wayanad was a “natural calamity”. “The incident occurred during an active monsoon spell, amid exceptionally heavy rainfall in Wayanad. The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala, while preliminary data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority indicates that Wayanad received approximately 265 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours – among the highest recorded in the district this monsoon season. This is 9-10 times the rainfall of an average July rainy day, and also well over one-third of Kerala’s average July rainfall occurring within just 24 hours. Wayanad, along with other hill districts of Kerala, has historically remained vulnerable to monsoon-induced landslides,” it said.

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“Having said that, the project is being executed in strict compliance with all applicable engineering, safety and environmental approvals and protocols. Given its location in an ecologically sensitive region, the project is subject to multiple regulatory oversight and monitoring mechanisms, including supervision by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee, and all excavated material is handled in accordance with the approved methodology. With such additional and strict compliance procedures, the room for technical error remains very limited,” it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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