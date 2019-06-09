Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi meets retired nurse who was present during his birth

On the last day of his three-day visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday met Rajamma Vavathil, a retired nurse who was present at the time of his birth. She had earlier expressed her wish to meet Rahul Gandhi whenever he visits Wayanad.

Advertising

Vavathil could not contain her happiness and excitement at meeting Gandhi, whose birth she had witnessed, as a grown-up man and the Member of Parliament from her Wayanad constituency in Kerala. The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>As CP <a href=”https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@RahulGandhi</a>'s third day begins, he shares a light moment with Rajamma, a retired nurse present at the time of his birth.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RahulGandhiWayanad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RahulGandhiWayanad</a> <a href=”https://t.co/MxvqYJEfRz”>pic.twitter.com/MxvqYJEfRz</a></p>— Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RGWayanadOffice/status/1137594154538504193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 9, 2019</a></blockquote>

Amidst his busy schedule, Gandhi, on a thanksgiving visit to Wayanad, which has sent him to Parliament this time with a massive victory margin of 4.31 lakh votes, spent some time with Vavathil’s family.

Advertising

Vavathil was on duty at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital on June 19, 1970, when Rahul was born. After taking VRS from service, she returned to Kerala in 1987 and is now settled in Kalloor near Sulthan Bathery.

Vavathil made headlines in May this year when she said that no one should contest Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status. A row erupted over Rahul’s citizenship during Lok Sabha elections when the MHA issued a notice to the Congress president based on BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s complaint.

The Congress president is on a three-day visit to the constituency after he was voted to Lok Sabha with a margin of about 4.31 lakh votes. Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Gandhi Saturday said his Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with “lies, poison and hatred”, but the Congress stood for truth, love and affection.

After the Congress party’s poor show in the second consecutive general election, Gandhi had offered to resign as the Congress president, but it was rejected by the party’s highest decision-making body. The Congress won 52 seats in the 2019 polls, out of which the party and its allies won 19 out of 20 seats from Kerala.