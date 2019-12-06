Rahul Gandhi meets family of Wayanad school girl who died of snake bite

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi with Shehla’s family. ( Twitter) Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi with Shehla’s family. ( Twitter)

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Friday met the family of a 10-year-old girl who lost her life after she was bitten by a snake inside a school on November 20. He also visited the government school in Sultan Bathery where the incident took place. Gandhi had previously expressed concern and written to the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the school’s “crumbling infrastructure” that needed urgent attention.

സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരിയിൽ പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു മരിച്ച ഷെഹ്‌ല ഷെറിന്റെ വീട് ശ്രീ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി സന്ദർശിച്ചു. Shri @RahulGandhi visits THE FAMILY OF SHEHALA SHERIN, THE CHILD WHO DIED OF A SNAKEBITE, PUTHENKUNNU, SULTAN BATHERY. pic.twitter.com/zWwjAG3hhd — Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) December 6, 2019

Shehla Sherin was a Class V student at the Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery town. At the cement-floored classroom where the girl was bitten, students had been leaving their footwear outside. According to a member of the PTA, the building had not been repaired for the last four years. The teacher who failed to take serious note of the snake bite was suspended by the state education department.

Read | 16-year-old impresses Rahul Gandhi with translation

Shehla’s father, Azeez, said there was a grave lapse on the part of the school. “My daughter could have been saved if the teachers took a serious note of the snake bite. They did not inform me immediately after the incident. I was told that Shehla’s foot got trapped in a hole in the classroom and she had sustained minor wound,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd