Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; several feared trapped

A major landslide was reported at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad on Tuesday, with apprehensions that some people may be trapped under the debris, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

According to officials, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot, and search operations will start soon.

Officials said local residents rescued three persons from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying.

There are also a few houses and homestays in the area, they added.