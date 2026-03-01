‘Watershed moment’: How J&K’s Ranji win united politicians – and the two regions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A historic win by the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has united political leaders across the divide in praise and collective pride. The victory — the first in six decades of cricket history in Jammu and Kashmir — has also brought both regions together in celebration.

Chasing dreams and history, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday lifted the coveted Ranji Trophy after defeating the star-studded Karnataka on their home turf. This was the first time the Jammu and Kashmir team had made it to the semifinals of the annual domestic cricket event.

Following the victory, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the cricketers and support staff.