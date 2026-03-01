‘Watershed moment’: How J&K’s Ranji win united politicians – and the two regions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)
A historic win by the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has united political leaders across the divide in praise and collective pride. The victory — the first in six decades of cricket history in Jammu and Kashmir — has also brought both regions together in celebration.
Chasing dreams and history, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday lifted the coveted Ranji Trophy after defeating the star-studded Karnataka on their home turf. This was the first time the Jammu and Kashmir team had made it to the semifinals of the annual domestic cricket event.
Following the victory, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the cricketers and support staff.
Describing the victory as a “watershed moment” in Jammu and Kashmir’s sports history, Omar said the players could be considered for government appointments.
“The landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration,” Chief Minister Omar said. “The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons”.
Mufti said the win had given people a rare moment of joy after a long time, saying the emphatic victory is a “reminder to the world that the spirit of J&K can never be broken”.
“This victory is also a powerful reply to those forces that seek to divide our society on religious lines,” former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said. “The triumph was made possible by the united effort of a team made up of both Hindu and Muslim players, proving once again that unity is our greatest strength…Together we rise, together we succeed, and today’s win.”
BJP’s J&K President Sat Sharma congratulated the team for creating history. “History created! Heartiest congratulations to Team J&K on winning the Ranji Trophy 2026 final,” Sharma said. “Your grit, passion and teamwork have made the entire Jammu and Kashmir immensely proud”.
Congratulating the team, Communist leader M Y Tarigami said: “After a 67-year wait, Jammu & Kashmir finally scripted history by clinching the Ranji Trophy, etching its name in the annals of Indian cricket. Congratulations and best wishes”.
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said a “long wait” is over. “Jammu and Kashmir finally are the champions of cricket in the country. Congratulations to the team. Congratulations to the team management. And congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “What a long wait it has been”.
“This remarkable triumph marks a historic milestone not only for the team but for the entire people of the Union Territory,” Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said. “This is truly a moment of celebration and pride, representing a historic achievement. I congratulate each and every member of the team, as well as everyone who played a role in this tremendous victory”.
