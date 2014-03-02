The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Friday issued a high alert in Punjab as the water reservoir level touched 1,673 feet while the danger level is 1,680 feet. The authorities opened flood gates of the Bhakra Dam to flush out excess water, which increased water level in rivers in the state.

Advertising

The authorities today asked people living near Sutlej river and low-lying areas in Jalandhar district to remain alert after 55,000 cusecs water was released from Bhakra dam, a senior official told PTI.

The Director, Water Regulation, Bhakra Dam, had earlier confirmed that the water level of Bhakra was above 1670 feet on Thursday and it may go up in the coming days with good rainfall predictions.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the excess water had to be released from the reservoir following heavy rainfall in the hilly areas and it is expected to reach the district by Saturday, PTI reported.

Also, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the district during the next three days.