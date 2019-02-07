Water, jungle belong to tribals, not Modi, Patnaik: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed two rallies in Odisha, where he raised the issue of land displacement due to industrialisation and promised to protect tribal rights over natural resources.

He was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his rally at Kalahandi in southwestern Odisha. Following that, Rahul addressed another gathering in north Odisha’s Rourkela.

“In the land acquisition Bill, we had said that land can only be taken after farmers or Adivasis have given permission. We also said that the compensation should be four times the market rate. Chhattisgarh CM told me that the BJP (during its rule in the state) had made the Bill redundant. We have revived the Bill again,” he said in Rourkela.

“If a factory is not set up in five years on land acquired from farmers, then the land will be returned. Tatas did not set up a factory on their land in Chhattisgarh for years. Congress (the current ruling party) has returned the land to farmers. This will also happen in Odisha,” he said. “Water, land and jungle are the wealth of Adivasis. These do not belong to Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi.”

Speaking about the previous Congress rule in the state, he said, “Who established the steel plant in Rourkela? Who sent money for it during UPA’s tenure?”

In Kalahandi, Rahul targeted unemployment among tribal youth. He said the Congress has been working on a scheme bigger than MGNREGA towards a minimum basic income. “If Modi can waive loans of Rs 3.5 lakh crore for 15 people, we will give you a basic income directly into your bank accounts.”