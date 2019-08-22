Water from Pakistan has doubled, border villages flooded: Ferozepur DC

TWO DAYS after Pakistan alleged that India had released 2 lakh cusecs of water into Sutlej without any intimation from Harike Head Works in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, causing a flood-like situation in various areas of the neighbouring country, the Ferozepur DC has denied the charge. The DC also said that the amount of water coming from Pakistan had doubled and this was flooding border villages in India.

Ferozepur DC Chander Gaind told The Indian Express, “We are not releasing any water towards Pakistan. In fact, it is a natural course of the river that water first goes towards Pakistan via Harike Head Works and then comes back to India. However, Pakistan has created trouble for villages of Punjab by opening six gates of Kasur district (in Pakistan). Hence, polluted water from tanneries in Pakistan mixed with the river water coming to India. So, double the water is coming to India and this is polluted and foul-smelling water. This has affected 17 villages in border areas of Ferozepur.”

Officials from the canal department revealed that out of the 2.5 lakh cusecs of water released from Ropar Head Works, only 1.6 lakh cusecs reached Harike Head Works. “When only 1.6 lakh cusecs water reaches Harike Head Works, how can India release 2 lakh cusecs water to Pakistan? Out of this 1.6 lakh cusecs, water first goes towards Hussainiwala, scatters within Ferozepur, and a part of it goes towards Pakistan through a creek and comes back as well because of the natural course of the river,” said a canal department employee.

Ferozepur MLA Parminder Pinki said, “Villages like Gatti Rajoke, Gatta Badshah, Gatti Harike and, in fact, the entire Gatti area has been affected. We rescued many villagers using Army boats. This area is low-lying and when excess water is released, it leads to flooding.”

The Ferozepur DC said, “We had made advance arrangements. Army, BSF and NDRF personnel are rescuing people. Till Wednesday, nearly 368 villagers have been rescued by NDRF men.”