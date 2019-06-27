Water and agriculture: Seeding change

This is the third year Surjit Singh is growing paddy through “direct seeding”. In these three years, he has doubled his area using this technique, as opposed to normal transplanting, to 8 acres. That includes 6.5 acres under PR-126 and PR-127 varieties, sown on June 3. The balance 1.5 acres are under Pusa-1121 basmati paddy, which he will plant in early July for harvesting towards October-end.

Advertising

“The results are good and I am gradually increasing my DSR (direct seeded rice) area,” says the 45-year-old, who farms 30 acres of joint family land in Simbli Gujjran village of Pathankot district and tehsil. “This year, I will have DSR paddy on 8 and sugarcane on 12 acres. In the remaining 10 acres, I will grow PR-126 and PR-127 (short-duration non-basmati varieties that can be transplanted in early July and harvested by mid-October) using the traditional method. Going for 100 per cent DSR might be risky and it’s better to sow by early-June,” he adds.

In normal transplanting, farmers prepare nurseries where the paddy seeds are sown and raised into young plants. These saplings are uprooted and replanted 25-35 days later in the main field (the nursery seed bed is 5-10 per cent of the total area to be transplanted).

In DSR, there is no nursery preparation or transplantation; the paddy seeds are, instead, directly drilled into the field by a tractor-powered machine. “The savings in water and labour are massive,” states Surjit Singh (47), who is from Gakhlan village in Jalandhar city’s outskirts and grows paddy on 50 out of his 60-acre holding, half of it taken on lease. This slightly older farmer by the same name tried out direct seeding in 2018 on six acres, which he has expanded this year to 10 acres of PR-126 and PR-127 paddy.

Advertising

Transplanting consumes huge quantities of water. The field where it takes place has to first be “puddled” (tilling with standing water) using tractor-drawn disc harrows. For the first three weeks after transplanting, the plants have to be irrigated almost daily to ensure water-logged conditions at 1.5-2 inches. Even for the next 5-6 weeks, irrigation is given every 2-3 days. The underlying principle is simple: Water prevents the growth of weeds by denying them oxygen in submerged state, whereas the soft aerenchyma tissues in rice plants allow air to penetrate through their roots. Water, thus, acts as a weedicide for the paddy till its tillering stage is over. After about 60 days, the threat from weeds recedes, obviating the need to maintain a flooded field.

In DSR, water is replaced by real chemical weedicides: Pendimethalin (one litre mixed in 200 litres of water per acre; cost Rs 400-500), Bispyribac sodium (100 grams in 150 litres; Rs 500-600) and Fenoxaprop-P-ethyl (400 grams in 150 litres; around Rs 450). The first one is a “pre-emergent” weedicide, applied within 24 hours of sowing to prevent the weed seeds from germinating. The latter two are “post-emergence” chemicals sprayed 20-25 days after sowing, depending upon the type of weeds that may have appeared.

“The cost of weedicides is about Rs 1,500 per acre. That, along with the DSR sowing machine charges of Rs 500-600 (diesel plus labour), will add up to just over Rs 2,000. This is negligible compared to what we spend on labour and water for transplanting,” notes Surjit Singh of Gakhlan village. Transplanting workers charge Rs 3,000 for an acre that takes more than 10 hours; the DSR machine covers the same area within an hour.

Moreover, in the transplantation method, 25-27 irrigations are needed, while only 11-12 through DSR, which requires no puddling or flooding. “You just have to keep the field moist and give the first irrigation only after 15 days. My paddy yields, too, are the same, at 28-30 quintals per acre,” he claims.

The DSR technique basically treats paddy as an “amphibian” and not “aquatic” crop dependent on flood irrigation for survival. Yet, it hasn’t fully caught on in Punjab — which has recorded an average subsoil water decline of over 50 cm annually. A recent Central Ground Water Board report has warned about the state turning into a “desert” in the next 25 years. A major culprit here has been paddy cultivation.

Punjab grows paddy on some 30 lakh hectares (lh), which includes 5 lh under aromatic basmati varieties. The real water guzzlers were long-duration non-basmati varieties such as Pusa-44; their nursery sowings had to be before April last week and transplanting by mid-June, to enable harvesting from October. With the breeding of new varieties like PR-126, the overall seed-to-grain duration has reduced from 160 days to hardly 125 days. This has allowed transplantation to be done closer to the monsoon’s arrival, leading to less water consumption than in the peak summer period.

But the technology that can be a true gamechanger — DSR — hasn’t quite got off the ground, despite being introduced in 2005. The maximum area covered under it in Punjab, roughly 1.60 lh, was in 2015. Thereafter, the area fell drastically to 19,600 hectares in 2016, 1,100 hectares in 2017 and 5,000 hectares in 2018. “This year, we expect DSR sowing on 8,000 hectares. Many farmers will also grow basmati varieties using this technique,” Sutantra Airy, director of Punjab’s Agriculture Department, tells The Indian Express.

Experts believe that there are three reasons for the technology’s poor adoption.

The first is Punjab’s policy of supplying free power to farmers, incentivising excessive pumping of groundwater and transplanting even in May. This has been only partially addressed through a 2009 law that prohibits nursery sowing and paddy transplantation before May 15 and June 15, respectively. The second is the development of shorter-duration paddy varieties, which permit greater flexibility in transplantation time. The third is the lack of promotion and awareness regarding DSR.

“It’s not easy to convince farmers that paddy cultivation can be done without puddling and transplantation. I myself wasn’t sure about the effectiveness of the weedicides being used,” points out Avtar Singh, who is growing Sava 127 and Sava 134 — paddy hybrids of a private company Savannah Seeds, said to yield up to 34 quintals per acre — on 2.5 acres of his 10-acre land.

Advertising

This farmer from Dalli village in Jalandhar’s Bhogpur tehsil has a simple advice for the state government: “Don’t give free electricity. It only increases our expenditure on deepening of tube-wells. Further, ban puddling, especially in areas where the water tables have depleted to dangerous levels.”