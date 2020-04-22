Watch: Andhra MLA showered with flowers during lockdown, sparks criticism

The incident is said to have occurred during the inauguration of a borewell in Chittur district of Andhra Pradesh. (Screengrab) The incident is said to have occurred during the inauguration of a borewell in Chittur district of Andhra Pradesh. (Screengrab)

In a brazen violation of lockdown guidelines, a lawmaker in Andhra Pradesh attended the inauguration of a borewell with scores of people showering flower petals at the feet.

A video of the incident showed women and children lined up on either side of the road to welcome YSRCP MLA RK Roja. The Puttu legislator was criticised by the Opposition TDP as it went viral on social media.

Despite lockdown regulations in place, in Nagari constituency of Chittoor district, MLA RK Roja inaugurated a new borewell and distributed groceries to them. Villagers were made to shower flower petals on her feet as she entered the village. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/KznAuD7WiO — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) April 21, 2020

Is this not a violation of social distancing in Nagari constituency of Chittoor district, MLA RK Roja inaugurated a new borewell and distributed groceries to them. Villagers were made to shower flower petals on her feet as she entered the village. pic.twitter.com/FCOaLEMF43 — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) April 21, 2020

According to news agency ANI, Roja went to inaugurate a borewell in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

“I did not expect such a grand welcome. However, I accepted their gesture as I did not wish to hurt their sentiments. Each person involved during the program maintained social distancing and wore masks. The TDP leaders are unnecessarily making it an issue.”, the actress-turned-legislator was quoted as saying by ANI.

COVID-19 cases crossed the 800-mark in Andhra Pradesh as 56 new cases were added in the state in the last 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd