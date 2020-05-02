Watch: Youth drags Jalandhar cop on car’s bonnet while trying to escape checkpoint

The youth continued driving even as Assistant Sub Inspector Mulakh Raj tried to stop him and held on to the bonnet of the vehicle. (Twitter/ANI) The youth continued driving even as Assistant Sub Inspector Mulakh Raj tried to stop him and held on to the bonnet of the vehicle. (Twitter/ANI)

A 20year-old youth was on Saturday booked for murder after he dragged a cop on the bonnet of his vehicle while trying to escape a police naka near Milk Bar Chowk in Jalandhar. Besides him, police have also booked his father in connection with the case.

It has been learnt that Amol Mehmi, a resident of Nakodar area, was on his way to a bakery shop in Model Town and was travelling without any curfew pass. He tried to escape after he was asked to stop his vehicle at the checkpoint.

The youth continued driving even as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mulakh Raj tried to stop him and held on to the bonnet of the vehicle. It was not until the youth dragged the cop for at least 100 metres that he was nabbed by Additional Station House Officer, Gurdev Singh.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car’s bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a case under sections 308, 353, 196, 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 3(2) of the Epidemic Disease Act and 52 Disaster Management Act has been registered.

Several people have been violating the lockdown norms which are in force in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Till date, as many as 10,000 traffic challans have been issued, 585 persons have been arrested, 719 vehicles have been impounded, 443 FIRs are register while 110 FIRs have been registered against those travelling without masks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.