Watch: ‘You are on my hit list,’ BJP leader threatens Kanpur officer

In the one-minute video clip, BJP leader Suresh Awasthi and Circle Officer are seen in a verbal spat while Kanpur's Mayor Pramila Pandey, present at the scene, attempts to cool down the argument.

Initially, Pandey and Circle Officer are seen having a discussion, when Awasthi comes into the picture from behind and starts screaming and threatening the officer. (Source: ANI)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Awasthi was caught on camera threatening a Circle Officer in Kanpur after an argument over a polling agent. In a video released by ANI late Monday, Awasthi is seen saying, “I will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list”.

In the one-minute video clip, Awasthi and Circle Officer are seen in a verbal spat while Kanpur’s Mayor Pramila Pandey, present at the scene, attempts to cool down the argument. Before that, Pandey and Circle Officer were seen having a discussion when Awasthi comes from behind and begins shouting and threatening the officer.

A case has been registered against Awasthi.

A total of 13 Lok Sabha seats — Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farukkhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur – in Uttar Pradesh went to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

