Toggle Menu
Watch: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as ‘punishment’ for marrying outside her castehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/watch-woman-forced-to-carry-her-husband-on-shoulder-punishment-for-marrying-outside-caste-5674754/

Watch: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as ‘punishment’ for marrying outside her caste

The matter came into attention after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

MP woman video, woman carrying husband on shoulder video, Jhabua district, woman carrying husband video, india news, indian express
The incident drew attention after the video of the incident went viral on social media.(ANI video screengrab)

A woman in Devigarh village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly shamed by villagers for marrying a man belonging to a different caste. The woman, reportedly in her twenties, was allegedly forced to carry her husband on her shoulders by the villagers. A case has been registered by the police after the video clip of the incident went viral.

In the 33-second-long video, the woman can be seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as villagers jeer her whenever she slows down. Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhabua, told ANI, “Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested. We are trying to nab the rest of the accused.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Woman commits suicide, father held for 'rape'
2 Recovery of cash from church priest in Punjab: 2 cops booked, raids launched to nab them
3 Only medical colleges with functional hospitals for 3 years may get MCI nod