Watch: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as ‘punishment’ for marrying outside her caste

A woman in Devigarh village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly shamed by villagers for marrying a man belonging to a different caste. The woman, reportedly in her twenties, was allegedly forced to carry her husband on her shoulders by the villagers. A case has been registered by the police after the video clip of the incident went viral.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Villagers force a woman to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment in Devigarh, Jhabua allegedly for marrying a man from a different caste. (12.4.19) pic.twitter.com/aNUKG4qX7p — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

In the 33-second-long video, the woman can be seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as villagers jeer her whenever she slows down. Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhabua, told ANI, “Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested. We are trying to nab the rest of the accused.”