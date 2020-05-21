Follow Us:
Thursday, May 21, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Videos that show Cyclone Amphan wreak havoc in Bengal

Cyclone Amphan: Visuals shared by residents from across West Bengal show waterlogged streets, uprooted trees, submerged vehicles and massive damage to homes and property.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2020 2:29:51 pm
cyclone amphan, cyclone amphan news, cyclone amphan tracker, cyclone amphan videos, cyclone amphan west bengal, digha, digha cyclone amphan, kolkata cyclone amphan, south paragnascyclone amphan, cyclone amphan news, cyclone amphan tracker, cyclone amphan videos, cyclone amphan west bengal, digha, digha cyclone amphan, kolkata cyclone amphan, south paragnas Men salvage items from a damaged shop after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 21, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

Cyclone Amphan has claimed at least 12 lives and left behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal after it made landfall on Wednesday noon. Across the state, power and telephone lines were snapped, leaving many without electricity or means of communication. Visuals shared by residents from across West Bengal show waterlogged streets, uprooted trees, submerged vehicles and massive damage to homes and property.

Operations at Kolkata airport were suspended after severe flooding and strong winds caused damage to the tarmac, runway and hangars. Several parked aircraft appeared to be partially under water.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the widespread destruction in the state was a “bigger disaster than COVID-19”. Banerjee said it will take at least three or four days to assess the extent of damage.

As many as five lakh people have been evacuated and moved to cyclone shelters by the state government.

A collection of videos that show the impact of Cyclone Amphan

 

No electricity, mobiles down, Kolkata residents talk of ‘petrifying’ cyclone Amphan

Mamata stays put at Nabanna to monitor Amphan aftermath

Cyclone Amphan: Worst over, Odisha assesses damage

