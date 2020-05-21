Watch: Videos that show Cyclone Amphan wreak havoc in Bengal

Men salvage items from a damaged shop after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 21, 2020. (Source: Reuters) Men salvage items from a damaged shop after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 21, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

Cyclone Amphan has claimed at least 12 lives and left behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal after it made landfall on Wednesday noon. Across the state, power and telephone lines were snapped, leaving many without electricity or means of communication. Visuals shared by residents from across West Bengal show waterlogged streets, uprooted trees, submerged vehicles and massive damage to homes and property.

Operations at Kolkata airport were suspended after severe flooding and strong winds caused damage to the tarmac, runway and hangars. Several parked aircraft appeared to be partially under water.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the widespread destruction in the state was a “bigger disaster than COVID-19”. Banerjee said it will take at least three or four days to assess the extent of damage.

As many as five lakh people have been evacuated and moved to cyclone shelters by the state government.

A collection of videos that show the impact of Cyclone Amphan

The power of the wind and rain is indeed frightening! Just look at the fallen vehicle and the electric tower! #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/RTUMciF3RW — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) May 21, 2020

It is just the glimpse of the destruction caused within the distance of 500-700 metres.#CycloneAmphan #prayforwestbengal #AmphanCyclon pic.twitter.com/bjNifYFl96 — Pooja Surana (@PoojaSu09167310) May 21, 2020

#CyclonicStormAMPHAN battering Calcutta. Electricity transformers exploding, trees falling, walls collapsing power and landline phone outages reported. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/r4hDF0VOGH — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) May 20, 2020

“শহর জুড়ে ব্যথার পাহাড়” The biggest disaster in the history of West Bengal.

Kolkata and the surrounding areas have been completely destroyed.#CycloneAmphan #PrayForBengal #CyclonAmphan pic.twitter.com/XWf31npnXb — Saha Arijit (@SahaArijit3) May 21, 2020

A bus gets pushed by Amphan on road, rolls 50 meters before hitting a tree Tropical Cyclone #Amphan has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 equivalent. A major storm surge threat is headed for parts of India and Bangladesh#India #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/oqaEIieIir — ajitsinh Jagirdar 🇮🇳 #We_The_Threadeans (@AjitsinhJagirda) May 21, 2020

