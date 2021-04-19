scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Railway pointsman runs on tracks to rescue child from oncoming train

In a video of the incident shared by the Central Railway, the child can be seen losing his balance while walking on platform 2 of the Vangani Railway Station and falling onto the tracks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 19, 2021 12:23:09 pm
Watch video: Railway pointsman rescues child who fell on train track in MaharashtraIn a daring rescue caught on camera, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks to save a child from getting crushed under an oncoming train in Maharashtra. (Video source: Central Railway)

In a daring rescue caught on camera, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks to save a child from getting crushed under an oncoming train in Maharashtra.

In a video of the incident shared by the Central Railway, the child can be seen losing his balance while walking on platform 2 of the Vangani Railway Station and falling onto the tracks.

The pointsman, Mayur Shelkhe, is seen rushing to the child and pushing him back onto the platform just before the train enters the platform.

A pointsman is a person who is in charge of railway points.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x