Watch: Railway pointsman runs on tracks to rescue child from oncoming train

In a daring rescue caught on camera, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks to save a child from getting crushed under an oncoming train in Maharashtra. (Video source: Central Railway)

In a video of the incident shared by the Central Railway, the child can be seen losing his balance while walking on platform 2 of the Vangani Railway Station and falling onto the tracks.

The pointsman, Mayur Shelkhe, is seen rushing to the child and pushing him back onto the platform just before the train enters the platform.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A pointsman in Mumbai Division, Mayur Shelkhe saves life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction. (17.04.2021) (Video source: Central Railway) pic.twitter.com/6bVhTqZzJ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

A pointsman is a person who is in charge of railway points.