Railway constable molests woman at Mumbai’s Kalyan station, suspended

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities on Thursday suspended a constable for allegedly touching a woman commuter inappropriately. Purported video of the incident, shot by another commuter, went viral on social media.

“Constable Rajesh Jangid has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him. Strictest department action will be taken against him if found guilty,” a senior RPF official said.

The alleged incident took place on a platform of Kalyan railway station near Mumbai last evening. As the constable, pretending to be dozing, allegedly touched a woman sitting next to him inappropriately, another woman objected. A passenger then slapped the constable, and some others roughed him up too.

Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner of the Mumbai division of RPF said, “We have gone through the video. We have suspended the constable and inquiry has begun. We cannot compromise on women’s security.”

Railway activist Samir Jhaveri said, “The way alert citizens protested the nasty act of the constable is commendable.” It would be an eye-opener for the men in uniform who sometimes think they can get away with such demeanors, he said.

