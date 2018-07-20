WATCH Video: Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Friday’s no-confidence motion proceedings in the Lok Sabha witnessed a series of dramatic rhetoric in the speech made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his foray against Modi government. At the end of his speech, Rahul Gandhi left his seat, approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embraced him with a smile. Click here for LIVE Updates from Parliament

Coming back to his seat, the Congress President emphasised that the act of embracing the Prime Minister was made to exhibit the difference between the ideology of Congress and the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, in his address, continued his onslaught against the central government, zooming in on issues like agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd