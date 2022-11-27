scorecardresearch
A break from the walk: Rahul Gandhi rides a bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Watch

In a video that has gone viral, Rahul can be seen riding a bike with a helmet strapped to his head while security personnel cleared the path

After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning and it has now reached Indore. (Image: Screengrab)

Party activists, media persons and onlookers who gathered at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh Sunday were taken by surprise when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decided to ride a motorcycle during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning and it has now reached Indore after passing through the suburban area of Rau, where a red carpet was rolled out to welcome the march, news agency PTI reported.

The Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

While addressing a public meeting in Mhow on Saturday, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Rahul had accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to throttle and dismantle the Constitution by “stealth”.

Rahul also alleged that the Sangh has penetrated every institution of the country, including the judiciary, the media, and the Army.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present on the occasion.

