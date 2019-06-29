Watch: Puddles, dripping ceiling at viewing gallery of Gujarat’s Statue of Unity

At 153 metres, the viewing gallery at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district provides no relief from the pouring rain. As the southwest monsoon intensified across the state Saturday, a video emerged of visitors carefully wading through puddles of water while rainwater leaked from cracks in the ceiling. The State of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres.

The viewing gallery, which can accommodate up to 200 visitors at a time, has been designed with open grills to allow visitors a grand view of the Narmada.

The Statue of Unity was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018. The Rs 2,989 crore project took 42 months, and round-the-clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers to complete. The foundation stone of the statue was laid in October 2013 by Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time. The Statue of Unity beats China’s ‘Spring Temple Buddha’ as the world’s tallest statue.

It is built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district, around 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad. The total height of the statue is 182 metres, which signifies the total Assembly constituencies in Gujarat.

The southwest monsoon hit Gujarat on Tuesday, June 25. It was delayed due to Cyclone Vayu, that had earlier threatened to make landfall in coastal areas of the state.