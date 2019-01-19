Watch: PM Modi asks film fraternity ‘How’s the Josh?’

Keeping up with the latest trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday quoted a dialogue of the recently released war-film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ as he asked his audience at the inaugural event of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, “How’s the josh?”

Advertising

The prime minister’s question was met with applause from the mixed crowd, consisting of people of all age groups, and a distant but spirited “High Sir” could be heard from a few enthusiastic members of the film fraternity present at the event.

#WATCH: PM Modi asks “How’s the josh?” at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/KgcqJoKtYp — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has received a positive response from audience across the country crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

PM Modi, speaking at the occasion, also talked about the importance of cinema in India, saying films and society are a reflection of each other and like cinema, India too is changing with times.

“The country is changing and finding its own solutions. If there are a million problems, there are also a billion solutions,” the PM said.

He also spoke of the popularity Indian cinema enjoys overseas, which adds to the “soft power” of the nation.

Bringing up the issue of piracy and camcording, he assured the film industry that effective steps are being taken to curb these malpractices. “A single-window system for obtaining permissions for film shoots and related matters are on the anvil,” he said.

Advertising

Suggesting a possibility of a global film summit in the country, the PM said, “Films also play a big role in the growth of the tourism sector, which gives employment to even the poorest people, even ‘chaiwala’ makes money when tourism grows,” he said.