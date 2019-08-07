Watch: PM Modi breaks down as he pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in tears Wednesday morning as he arrived to pay his last respects to former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away last night following a cardiac arrest in Delhi. Modi who arrived at Swaraj’s residence became emotional while meeting her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Advertising

Sushma Swaraj will be cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium this afternoon. Her body will be kept at the BJP headquarters for three hours for party workers and leaders to pay tributes. The prime minister is expected to attend the funeral.

As the news of Swaraj’s death trickled in last night, PM Modi tweeted, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Sushma Swaraj’s last rites to be held today. Follow LIVE Updates

Home Minister Amit Shah, who also went to Swaraj’s residence, said her death has created a great void that would be hard to fill.

Advertising

Veteran leader L K Advani, who was known as Swaraj’s mentor, was tearful as he filed past the body of his long-time compatriot. Remembering her fondly, he said in a statement that she never missed bringing his favourite chocolate cake to him on his birthday.

Political leaders across the party spectrum joined in paying homage to the “People’s Foreign Minister.” Vice President M Venkiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, BJP working president J P Nadda, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat reached her residence to bid farewell.