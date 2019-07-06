Toggle Menu
Watch video: BJP MP’s security men thrash toll plaza employees in Agra

As per a video released by the news agency, the security personnel of Katheria, who is also the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, also opened fire in the air to create fear.

The reason behind the argument is not clear. (ANI)

Employees at a toll plaza in Agra were allegedly thrashed by the security personnel of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria following an argument, ANI reported.

The incident comes a week after a toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon was dragged on the bonnet of a car for 100 metres when he tried to stop a commuter from passing without paying tax. Another toll operator, in the same booth, was beaten up with a brick by a commuter the next day.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

SSP Agra, Bablu Kumar said a case has been registered and action is being taken. “Strict action will be taken against the people involved in the incident,” he told ANI.

 

