Watch video: BJP MLA threatens woman police officer during heated argument

The video footage shows BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral and the female officer getting into an argument inside the police premises. The BJP leader can be seen rushing towards the cop, asking her to "behave."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 9, 2018 1:40:24 pm
Watch video: BJP MLA threatens female police officer over traffic violation Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral (Photo: Facebook/Rajkumar Thukral)

Rajkumar Thukral, a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur constituency, was caught on video threatening a woman sub-inspector during a heated argument outside a police station. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Thukral was seen rushing towards Anita Gairola,  sub-inspector of City Patrol Unit, and asking her to “behave”. An argument broke out between them over two persons who were detained for violating traffic rules.  The incident reportedly occurred on Friday.

Earlier this year, Rajkumar Thukral triggered a row after he allegedly thrashed and abused three Dalit women outside his residence. According to the police complaint, the incident took place on March 9 when Thukral called a “Panchayat” at his residence in Rudrapur, in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, to sort out a dispute between two families. A minor boy from a Dalit family had allegedly run away with a minor girl.

An FIR was filed in Rudrapur police station after the boy’s father Ram Kishore alleged that Thukral abused and thrashed him, his wife Mala, and daughters Pooja and Sonam. A video showing Thukral beating up and abusing the women had gone viral on social media. In his defence, Thukral had said that he had intervened to “keep the situation under control.”

