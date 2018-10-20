Watch video: Moment when two trains mowed down dozens of people in Amritsar

Amritsar train accident: The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to then ext of kin of those who were killed (Express photo by Rana Simarjit Singh) Amritsar train accident: The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to then ext of kin of those who were killed (Express photo by Rana Simarjit Singh)

Two speeding trains killed over 50 people and left several injured in Amritsar Friday, as they were standing on the railway tracks watching a Ravana effigy being burnt during a Dussehra celebration. Majority of the deaths was caused by the first train, Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU. The second train, the Amritsar-Howrah Express, ran over those who had jumped on the second set of tracks to escape the first.

VIDEO | Dussehra turns tragic as speeding train mows down revellers near #Amritsar

Follow LIVE Updates https://t.co/JeYoaTsKLi pic.twitter.com/zjCcOBcHTG — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 19, 2018

At least 300 spectators had gathered at the Dhobi Ghat ground barely 2 kilometres from the Amritsar station. Although the gates at the Jaura Phatak crossing were closed at the time, many of them stood on the tracks to it to get a better view and were taking videos of the burning Ravan as the first of the trains ran them over.

VIDEO: Over 50 feared dead as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/HXm9QcY1rz — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 19, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh visited the site Saturday to take stock of the situation. The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to then ext of kin of those who were killed. A day of mourning is being observed across the state today.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Amritsar train accident

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd