WATCH VIDEO: Air India aircraft catches fire during AC repair work at Delhi airport

Air India aircraft catches fire: The aircraft was empty at the time of the repair work and the fire was doused immediately.

A fire broke out in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of an engine of Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight ( Boeing 777) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, according to ANI. The incident happened while the AC repair work was underway.

However, the airlines termed it as a minor incident. The aircraft was empty at the time of the repair work and the fire was doused immediately.

Recently,  Air India had approached State Bank of India to lease five Boeing 777 planes owned by Jet Airways, but 19 of its own aircraft, including four 777s, have been grounded for months due to lack of funds. Air India has 18 Boeing 777 aircraft, 27 Boeing 787s and four Boeing 747s in its fleet.

