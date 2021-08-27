scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Watch: Bridge collapses, road caves in after downpour in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: No casualties have been reported, however, damage to several vehicles has been caused due to the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 27, 2021 10:50:28 pm
Dehradun, rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand rain, Uttarakhand bridge collapse, Uttarakhand CM, indian express, indian express newsVery heavy rainfall, as reported by ANI, has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure. (ANI)

Following days of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a bridge over the Jakhan river on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapsed in Dehradun, causing damage to several vehicles.

District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI that the traffic on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh road has been stopped due to the collapse of the bridge. He appealed to the people not to travel on this route.

No casualties have been reported, however, damage to several vehicles has been caused due to the incident.

Very heavy rainfall, as reported by ANI, has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Apart from the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh bridge, the Sahastradhara Maldevta road at Kheri village caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected area of the Sahastradhara Maldevta road and directed District Magistrate Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired at the earliest.

Rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site of the bridge collapse on the Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway earlier today. SDRF has started its rescue and relief operation in the area.

(With inputs from ANI)

