Watch: Bridge collapses, road caves in after downpour in Uttarakhand

Following days of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a bridge over the Jakhan river on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapsed in Dehradun, causing damage to several vehicles.

District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI that the traffic on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh road has been stopped due to the collapse of the bridge. He appealed to the people not to travel on this route.

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

No casualties have been reported, however, damage to several vehicles has been caused due to the incident.

Very heavy rainfall, as reported by ANI, has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Apart from the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh bridge, the Sahastradhara Maldevta road at Kheri village caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected area of the Sahastradhara Maldevta road and directed District Magistrate Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired at the earliest.

Rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site of the bridge collapse on the Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway earlier today. SDRF has started its rescue and relief operation in the area.

