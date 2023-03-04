scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Watch: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ditches official motorcades for auto-rickshaw ride in Delhi

The official Twitter handle of the US Embassy in India tweeted about his experience, saying: "Who says official motorcades have to be boring?"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the US Embassy in New Delhi on Friday in an auto-rickshaw. (Photo: PTI)
Not everyday will one see high-ranking US officials ditching their bulletproof motorcades to travel the local way. However, Saturday was one such day as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday took a short auto-rickshaw ride in New Delhi during his visit to India for the G20 summit.

While travelling in the “autocade” Blinken asked, “You get pretty good mileage for this too?” The official Twitter handle of the US Embassy in India tweeted about his experience, saying: “Who says official motorcades have to be boring? Watch @SecBlinken cruise in style with the longest-serving locally employed staff at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Our famous #AutoGang 🛺 and their signature “autocade” followed close behind. What an entrance!”.

“It’s been great as always. The only frustration is I can’t stay a bit longer,” said Blinken when asked about his stay in India. During his short stay Blinken made visits to US Embassy offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in addition to New Delhi and interacted with the staff members there. His visit also included a short meetup with women civil society leaders in India over cups of masala chai to discuss their work across India on women’s empowerment.

After attending the first session of the G20 meeting Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night, tweeted: “I went to the #G20 today with two imperatives: First, to ensure that the G20 — with India at the helm — advances our shared goals, and second, to demonstrate how the US, together with our partners, is acting to meet the needs of the world. We succeeded at both.”

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:41 IST
