WATCH: Three men on motorbike crash into bus in Madurai, miraculously survive

Three young men miraculously survived after the motorbike they were riding came sliding under the wheels of a moving bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The accident reportedly took place on September 16. The riders escaped with minor injuries.

The video posted by ANI shows three men sliding off their motorbike after ramming into the bus and curling up under the wheels of the bus.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of 3 men miraculously surviving in Madurai after they came under the wheels of a moving bus belonging to #TamilNadu State Transport Corporation. Bikers were reportedly in an inebriated state. They were admitted to hospital with minor injuries. (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/1zY621LZlr — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Seconds later, people crowd around the scene of the accident, helping the men out under the bus.

The men were reportedly in an inebriated state and were admitted to a hospital, reported ANI.

