Saturday, September 22, 2018
WATCH: Three men on motorbike crash into bus in Madurai, miraculously survive

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2018 8:22:41 pm
An old video posted by ANI shows three men sliding off their motorbike when hit by the bus, belonging to Tamil Nadu and curling up under the wheels of the bus.

Three young men miraculously survived after the motorbike they were riding came sliding under the wheels of a moving bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The accident reportedly took place on September 16. The riders escaped with minor injuries.

The video posted by ANI shows three men sliding off their motorbike after ramming into the bus and curling up under the wheels of the bus.

Seconds later, people crowd around the scene of the accident, helping the men out under the bus.

The men were reportedly in an inebriated state and were admitted to a hospital, reported ANI.

