Watch: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s epic 1996 speech in Lok Sabha against a no confidence motion

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away Thursday due to prolonged illness at the age of 93. Known for his extraordinary oratory, Vajpayee steered his government successfully through several strategic challenges during his tenure as prime minister. After the BJP emerged as the single largest party in 1996, Vajpayee was invited by the then president Shankar Dayal Sharma to form the government. Vajpayee was sworn in as the prime minister but he could not prove the majority in the floor of the house and had to resign after 13 days on the top chair. His speech in the Lok Sabha till date remains one the most famous speeches by an Indian politician in Parliament.

Here’s that fiery speech by the former prime minister