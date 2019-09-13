WATCH: Tejas clears critical test after its first ever ‘arrested landing’ for naval deployment

The naval version of the indigenously developed Tejas fighter did a successful “arrested landing” Friday, in a major milestone in the development of the aircraft, reported PTI. The critical test, which was conducted in Goa today, has put India among a select group of nations having the capability to design a jet that can land on an aircraft carrier.

The exercise is being seen as a key performance demonstrating the jet’s ability to land onboard an aircraft carrier. Military officials said that the test at a shore-based test facility in Goa demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to halt at a short distance using wires attached to a hook mounted on its fuselage after landing.

#WATCH DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Agency successfully executed the first ever arrested landing of LCA Tejas (Navy) at the shore based test facility in Goa. This is a step towards the aircraft getting operational on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. (video:DRDO) pic.twitter.com/LcsnIYTHPU — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

“Today is a golden letter day in the history of Indian naval aviation,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The development of the naval variant of Tejas has been carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with Aeronautical Development Agency, Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and CSIR among others.

“The test at the INS Hansa in Goa paved the way for the aircraft to undertake aircraft carrier landing demonstration on board the Indian Naval aircraft carrier Vikramaditya,” the ministry said.

The naval version of the aircraft is in the development stage. “This arrested landing heralds the arrival of true indigenous capability and displays the professional prowess of our scientific community in executing this landmark event,” the ministry said.

It added that today’s test marked the start of a new era where multiple agencies have come together to achieve a common goal. The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

An order for 40 Tejas aircraft was initially placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Indian Air Force. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.