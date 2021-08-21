Watch: Tamil Nadu Chief Miniser M K Stalin hits the gym

Updated: August 21, 2021 7:32:03 pm
A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin exercising at a gym surfaced on social media.
The 37-second video comes at a time when health and immunity has taken centrestage amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a possibility of a third wave.
The chief minister was quoted as saying, “Prevention is better than cure,” when he was seen cycling along the East Coast Road in July. He covered a distance of 24km between MGM Dizee World and Mahabalipuram.
Earlier this month, the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu had launched a healthcare scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, to provide healthcare services at the doorsteps of people in Krishnagiri district’s Hosur.
