scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Tamil Nadu Chief Miniser M K Stalin hits the gym

The video comes at a time when health and immunity has taken centrestage amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a possibility of a third wave

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 21, 2021 7:32:03 pm
File image of MK Stalin. (PTI)

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin exercising at a gym surfaced on social media.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 37-second video comes at a time when health and immunity has taken centrestage amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a possibility of a third wave.

The chief minister was quoted as saying, “Prevention is better than cure,” when he was seen cycling along the East Coast Road in July. He covered a distance of 24km between MGM Dizee World and Mahabalipuram.

Earlier this month, the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu had launched a healthcare scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, to provide healthcare services at the doorsteps of people in Krishnagiri district’s Hosur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 21: Latest News

Advertisement