Watch: Stuck in traffic jam, MP minister Jitu Patwari helps clear it

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari helped in managing the traffic congestion in Indore after he was stuck in a jam on Tuesday evening.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Congress minister can be seen walking up to the intersection point and waving at the motorists to make way for other vehicles. Accompanied by a few others, Patwari was able to ease the traffic and the vehicles began moving after that.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari, helped in managing traffic after he got stuck in a traffic jam in Indore, yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HILkS4fFcl — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Reportedly, the traffic signal was not working that resulted in a massive traffic jam. When the traffic could not be cleared, Patwari chose to step out of his car to take stock of the situation and helped the police as well.

Last month, Jitu Patwari stoked controversy when he called former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a sycophant. The minister’s comment came in response to Chouhan’s assertion that he used to consider PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as his leaders but now he has started worshipping them.