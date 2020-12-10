scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Watch: YSRCP leader slaps toll plaza staffer when asked to pay toll tax in Guntur

In a video, YSRCP leader D Revathi can be seen removing the barricades in front of her vehicle at Kaja Toll in Guntur district and engaging in a heated conversation with the toll plaza staff.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2020 1:46:49 pm
YSRCP leader D Revathi seen shoving aside barricades to make way for her vehicle at Kaja Toll in Guntur district. (Screenshot/ANI)

A leader of ruling the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh was caught on camera threatening and physically assaulting a toll plaza staff after she was allegedly stopped for not paying the toll tax.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, YSRCP leader D Revathi can be seen removing the barricades in front of her vehicle at Kaja Toll in Guntur district and engaging in a heated conversation with the toll plaza staff. The leader was also seen holding one of the employees by the collar before slapping him.

Hitting out at the ruling party, BJP state secretary Rameshnaidu Nagothu called it a “pure display of arrogance”. “YSRCP leader D Revathi misbehaved with toll a plaza staff because he asked her go pay toll tax. Pure display of arrogance. YSRCP leaders think they can do anything because they’re in power,” he tweeted.

According to NDTV, a complaint has been filed against Revathi at Mangalagiri police station, where the toll plaza is situated.

