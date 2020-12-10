Watch: YSRCP leader slaps toll plaza staffer when asked to pay toll tax in Guntur

YSRCP leader D Revathi seen shoving aside barricades to make way for her vehicle at Kaja Toll in Guntur district. (Screenshot/ANI)

A leader of ruling the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh was caught on camera threatening and physically assaulting a toll plaza staff after she was allegedly stopped for not paying the toll tax.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, YSRCP leader D Revathi can be seen removing the barricades in front of her vehicle at Kaja Toll in Guntur district and engaging in a heated conversation with the toll plaza staff. The leader was also seen holding one of the employees by the collar before slapping him.

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Hitting out at the ruling party, BJP state secretary Rameshnaidu Nagothu called it a “pure display of arrogance”. “YSRCP leader D Revathi misbehaved with toll a plaza staff because he asked her go pay toll tax. Pure display of arrogance. YSRCP leaders think they can do anything because they’re in power,” he tweeted.

According to NDTV, a complaint has been filed against Revathi at Mangalagiri police station, where the toll plaza is situated.

