Toggle Menu
Watch: SpiceJet plane struggles to land in Jaipur after tyre burst; all passengers safehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/watch-spicejet-plane-struggles-to-land-in-jaipur-after-tyre-burst-all-passengers-safe-5776859/

Watch: SpiceJet plane struggles to land in Jaipur after tyre burst; all passengers safe

The flight from Dubai made the landing at 9.03 am. In a video, the aircraft can be seen struggling while trying to make a safe landing in Jaipur.

Watch: SpiceJet plane struggles to land in Jaipur after tyre burst; all passengers safe
The flight from Dubai made the landing at 9.03 am. (ANI Photo/screengrab)

A SpiceJet flight with 189 passengers on board landed safely in Jaipur after one of its tyres burst, reported news agency ANI. The flight from Dubai made the landing at 9.03 am. In a video, the aircraft can be seen struggling while trying to make a safe landing in Jaipur.

“While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur,” a SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Passenger deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful,” the spokesperson added, clarifying that no “emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur.”

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

In June last year, SpiceJet faced a similar situation when its aircraft suffered a tyre burst while taxiing for take-off at Ahmedabad airport. All 188 passengers aboard the flight were safe.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pondycherry govt machinery geared up to tackle Nipah
2 IAF drops personnel near An-32 crash site, teams trek in search of survivors
3 SC rejects plea of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1989 custodial death case