Watch: Here’s what Sonia Gandhi said after casting vote to elect the next Cong chief

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi cast her vote to elect the party’s new chief and her successor, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi on Monday. The party’s general secretary and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Gandhi.

A video posted by news agency ANI, showing Gandhi saying that she had been waiting for a long time for this day, has now gone viral.

#WATCH | “I have been waiting for a long time for this thing,” says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party’s presidential election pic.twitter.com/9giL5DeOEX — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

When a few media persons asked Sonia Gandhi if she was happy, she replied with a smile: “I have been waiting for a long time for this day.”

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

Several senior leaders, including party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken and Vivek Tankha, have already cast their votes.

Some time after Sonia and Priyanka left the AICC office, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also cast his ballot in the polls at the party headquarters.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters here.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

(With inputs from PTI)