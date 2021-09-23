Watch: Sloth bear shot dead after attacking forest officials in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

A sloth bear was shot dead by a team of forest officials in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday after it attacked and injured five people during a rescue operation. The officials were trying to catch the bear after it attacked some locals, ANI reported.

The forest department released a video in which the bear is seen charging towards the rescue team, while they were laying down a net to capture it in the Joshimath area. An official then opens fire in an attempt to “save their lives”, killing the sloth bear.

Forest officials shot dead a sloth bear after it attacked some of them when they were trying to catch it in Joshimath area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand last night. A team of forest officials tried to catch the bear after it attacked some locals.

According to the forest department, the incident took place at around 12.30 am on Wednesday after the team received information from locals that a bear was seen roaming around in the Singhdwar area.

“Immediately, a 15-membered team of the department that was patrolling the area reached the spot and tried to catch the bear by throwing a net,” the forest department said in a statement. “However, the bear attacked the team and injured five people.”

In order to “save their lives”, the forest department team was forced to shoot the bear, it said in the statement.