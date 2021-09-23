Watch: Sloth bear shot dead after attacking forest officials in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

September 23, 2021 11:54:42 am
A sloth bear was shot dead by a team of forest officials in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday after it attacked and injured five people during a rescue operation. The officials were trying to catch the bear after it attacked some locals, ANI reported.
The forest department released a video in which the bear is seen charging towards the rescue team, while they were laying down a net to capture it in the Joshimath area. An official then opens fire in an attempt to “save their lives”, killing the sloth bear.
#WATCH | Forest officials shot dead a sloth bear after it attacked some of them when they were trying to catch it in Joshimath area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand last night.
A team of forest officials tried to catch the bear after it attacked some locals.
(Video: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/emTxmuMBcm
— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021
According to the forest department, the incident took place at around 12.30 am on Wednesday after the team received information from locals that a bear was seen roaming around in the Singhdwar area.
“Immediately, a 15-membered team of the department that was patrolling the area reached the spot and tried to catch the bear by throwing a net,” the forest department said in a statement. “However, the bear attacked the team and injured five people.”
In order to “save their lives”, the forest department team was forced to shoot the bear, it said in the statement.
