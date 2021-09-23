scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Watch: Sloth bear shot dead after attacking forest officials in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

The forest department released a video in which the bear is seen trying to attack officials during a rescue mission in the Joshimath area of Chamoli. The bear charges towards the officials, following which a shot is fired, killing the animal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 11:54:42 am
Uttarakhand sloth bear killed, Uttarakhand forest department, Uttarakhand bear, Chamoli bear shot dead, Joshimath forest department, india news, Indian Express newsIn order to “save their lives”, the forest department team was forced to shoot the bear, it said in the statement. (Screen grab: ANI)

A sloth bear was shot dead by a team of forest officials in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday after it attacked and injured five people during a rescue operation. The officials were trying to catch the bear after it attacked some locals, ANI reported.

The forest department released a video in which the bear is seen charging towards the rescue team, while they were laying down a net to capture it in the Joshimath area. An official then opens fire in an attempt to “save their lives”, killing the sloth bear.

According to the forest department, the incident took place at around 12.30 am on Wednesday after the team received information from locals that a bear was seen roaming around in the Singhdwar area.

“Immediately, a 15-membered team of the department that was patrolling the area reached the spot and tried to catch the bear by throwing a net,” the forest department said in a statement. “However, the bear attacked the team and injured five people.”

In order to “save their lives”, the forest department team was forced to shoot the bear, it said in the statement.

