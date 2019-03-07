Watch: Sachin Pilot at Express Adda

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is the guest at Express Adda in Mumbai today. The 41-year-old Congress leader is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Pilot first made his mark by becoming an MP at the age of 26. In 2009, he became Minister of State in charge of Communication and Information Technology in the Manmohan Singh government and was elevated as Minister of State with Independent charge three years later in 2012.

He continues to be the party’s president in Rajasthan.