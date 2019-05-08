Watch: Ruchir Sharma at Express Adda

With the Lok Sabha elections entering the final lap and the results a fortnight away, author and poll-watcher Ruchir Sharma will be sharing his assessment of the high-stakes elections at the Express Adda in New Delhi.

Sharma will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, Nation Opinion Editor of The Indian Express. The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

His latest book, Democracy on the Road, captures India in its myriad forms and democracy at work. His travels have also allowed him enviable access to some of the most senior leaders in politics and business in the country. In his book, Sharma writes that anti-incumbency is good because it does not allow any leader in power to become too comfortable.

Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Sharma is also the author of Breakout Nations: In Pursuit of the Next Economic Miracles (2012) and The Rise and Fall of Nations: Ten Rules of Change in the Post-Crisis World (2016).

He writes regularly for The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs among other publications. He was one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers in 2012 and Bloomberg Market’s 50 Most Influential Thinkers in 2015.