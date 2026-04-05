Watch: Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station on fast track; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station: The Ministry of Railways is carrying out the redevelopment of New Delhi (NDLS) railway station at full swing. The station is being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The move will not only help expand capacity to meet rising traffic demand in the coming years but also improve passenger facilities. The station falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.
Watch | Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video on Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station
On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a 26-second video on X showing the progress and giving a glimpse of how the New Delhi railway station will look once the redevelopment is complete.
The Railway Minister further said that around 1,500 cameras will be installed to monitor every corner of the station for security purposes. These AI cameras will be installed at platforms, concourses, entry-exit points, and funnel areas prone to unauthorised entry.
An Exception Event Display-based control room will also be established where AI processing of live camera feeds will alert monitoring staff to unusual or unsafe events in real time.
Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station (Image: Ashwini Vaishnaw/X)
He added that all employees and vendors will be issued ID cards and jackets to ensure proper identification.
“Bharat Taxi services will be integrated with the NDLS station. New signage will also be installed at the station for the convenience of passengers,” the minister said.
According to Northern Railway, two new station buildings will be constructed alongside Platforms 1 and 16 after demolishing the existing station buildings. The new station building will have a built-up area of approximately 1,09,000 sq. m, designed to accommodate up to seven lakh passengers daily.
The new buildings of New Delhi railway station will also feature designated holding areas, apron zones for smooth passenger transition from the elevated road to the station and retail spaces. The plan also includes seamless integration with various city transport modes, including the Metro.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More