Watch: Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station on fast track; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station: The Ministry of Railways is carrying out the redevelopment of New Delhi (NDLS) railway station at full swing. The station is being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The move will not only help expand capacity to meet rising traffic demand in the coming years but also improve passenger facilities. The station falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

Watch | Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video on Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a 26-second video on X showing the progress and giving a glimpse of how the New Delhi railway station will look once the redevelopment is complete.